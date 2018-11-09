Vote counting error upends Crawford County Commission race

Inaccurate election results apparently caused by human error left an election for Crawford County Commission up in the air.
Crawford County Clerk Don Pyle said results from five of the county's 16 polling locations were counted twice after Tuesday's election. He said the person inputting data cards into software that count votes was interrupted and put some cards in twice.
The Pittsburg Morning Sun reports the incorrect results had Republican Chad Ulepich defeating Democrat Jeremy Johnson for the commission seat. The race was tied after updated unofficial results.
Pyle, who is a Democrat, said 330 provisional ballots that must still be processed could decide the winner.
The commission voted Friday to hire an attorney to oversee canvassing of the ballots next Tuesday, and a member of the Kansas Secretary of State's office also will attend.
Comments