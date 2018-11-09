Mississippi Chief Justice Waller retiring at end of January

File-This Nov. 29, 2017, file photo shows Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice William Waller Jr., in Jackson, Miss. The chief justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court says he will retire from the bench Jan. 31. Justice Waller announced his plans in a news release Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. The 66-year-old Waller says he is in good health and “it’s just time” to step away from public service. He will have served 21 years on the Supreme Court, with the last 10 as chief justice. Justice Michael K. Randolph of Hattiesburg is in line to become the next chief justice.

