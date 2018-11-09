Millions for referendum fights come from little-known groups

Top campaign organizations that helped defeat two North Carolina constitutional amendments received huge contributions from groups supporting liberal causes that aren't required to reveal who funds them.
A campaign finance report for what's called "Stop Deceptive Amendments" made public this week reveals how the organization raised nearly $7.8 million. Two-thirds of the money collected came from a pair of Washington-based entities. The Sixteen Thirty Fund and State Engagement Fund don't have to disclose their donors.
Referendum groups raised over $20 million combined this fall to attempt to sway public opinion on the six fall ballot questions. Four of the six passed, but voters soundly rejected two that would have swung power over judicial vacancy and election board appointments from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to the legislature.
