Phoenix approves $95K speaker for crowd control

The Phoenix City Council says police can buy a $95,000 pair of high-powered devices they say will help communicate with large crowds.
The council on Wednesday approved the purchase of the Long Range Acoustic Device, and a new written policy outlining when, how and by whom the sound instrument can be used.
Several community members have voiced concerns that the devices could be used as weapons, but Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams says policy language and training would prevent that.
Police spelled out in writing that trained officers must verify set-back distances to ensure decibel levels do not exceed 113 decibels for the "intended target listener." Tones "will only be used to gain the attention of the public when they do not respond/comply with the voice messages."
Comments