Mayor says city needs more public security cameras

A mayor in Mississippi says his city needs more public security cameras.
The Vicksburg Post reports the push for more cameras by Mayor George Flaggs Jr. follows the discovery of what city officials say was obscene graffiti on downtown parking garages. Flaggs said before Monday's meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen that he doesn't care what it will cost to outfit the city with recording devices. Flaggs and Police Chief Milton Moore have access to the captured video.
The board in 2017 approved the purchase and installation of cameras in Vicksburg and parking garages to help combat crime. Installation of high-resolution cameras began in June. But Flaggs says the city still needs more, and he's willing to dip into the city's $3 million reserve fund to get them.
