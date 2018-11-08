Dunleavy picks outgoing Alaska GOP chair as chief of staff

Alaska Gov.-elect Mike Dunleavy, center, leaves the Dena’ina Convention Center in Anchorage, Alaska, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, after speaking at the annual conference of the Alaska Miners Association. During his address Dunleavy announced members of his transition team new chief of staff, Tuckerman Babcock, who said he resigned Thursday as the head of the Alaska Republican Party. Mark Thiessen AP Photo