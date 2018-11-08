North Carolina city gets scooters off streets to review laws

Officials in North Carolina city have ordered a fleet of scooters off of its streets for now so they can revise ordinances to accommodate them.
The News & Record of Greensboro reports city officials last week asked Bird Rides Inc. to remove the scooters after they were found lying on sidewalks, impeding foot traffic or being used in bike lanes, where motorized vehicles are prohibited.
The scooters have become popular around the state since they were introduced in the summer. City staff members told the Greensboro City Council in October that Bird dropped off 100 scooters around town in August and eventually distributed at least 450 scooters.
City spokesman Jake Keys said city officials will likely present an ordinance for the city council to consider at its Nov. 20 meeting.
