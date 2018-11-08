Residents vote in support of short-term rental limits

Voters in a Maine city have approved new rules restricting short-term rentals through services such as Airbnb.
The Portland Press Herald reports South Portland residents approved the regulations Tuesday by a margin of about 1,000 votes.
City Manager Scott Morelli said Wednesday the regulations will go into effect Jan. 1.
The new rules require that all short-term rentals are inspected, insured and licensed by the city. Single-family homeowners are limited to renting their homes for up to 14 days a year while they are on vacation.
Supporters of the regulations say they will help preserve the city's neighborhoods. Opponents argued the rules would put most short-term rental operators out of businesses.
The leader of a group that opposed the ordinances declined to comment on the referendum.
