FBI names special agent in charge of Memphis office

The FBI says a new special agent has been named to head the field office in Memphis, Tennessee.
FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement Wednesday that M.A. "Mo" Myers will serve as the special agent in charge of the Memphis Field Office.
Myers entered the FBI in 1996 and was first assigned to the Miami Field Office. He worked in counterintelligence and served on the SWAT team there.
Myers later served in the Richmond, Virginia, field office, and at FBI Headquarters.
Myers was selected in 2016 as chief of the instruction Section in the Training Division, which leads special agents and intelligence analysts through the Basic Field Training Course.
Prior to joining the FBI, Myers was a state probation and parole agent in Columbia, South Carolina.
