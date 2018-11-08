Florida passes amendment to restore felons’ voting rights

Coral Nichols, vice president and co-founder of Empowered to Change Inc., poses for a photograph in her office Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Seminole, Fla. Coral is one of around 1.4 million Floridians who stand to get their voting rights back after serving their time for committing a felony. Florida added 1.4 million possible voters to the rolls when it passed Amendment 4 Tuesday, which said most felons will automatically have their voting rights restored when they complete their sentences and probation. Chris O'Meara AP Photo