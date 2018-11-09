State trooper honored 36 years after chase crash death

In this Nov. 2, 2018, photo, Breanne Miller, Robert Lather III and Teresa Bodnyk applaud after the Memorial Mile marker for their dad and Bodnyk’s husband, Trooper Robert Lather II, is unveiled during a dedication ceremony in Miami County, Ind. Trooper Lather, who was killed in 1982, was the 28th Indiana State Police officer to die in the line of duty. The Kokomo Tribune via AP Kelly Lafferty Gerber