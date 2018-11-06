Atlanta City Council passes plan to redevelop downtown area

The Atlanta City Council has approved a $5 billion proposal that would mix a forest of office towers with residences, hotels and retail to reshape a portion of the city's skyline.
News outlets report the council approved the plan for the redevelopment of the downtown area known as the Gulch on Monday. The development would require up to $1.9 billion in public subsidy.
The project has polarized the community: Supporters see it as an investment in jobs, affordable housing and economic development, while critics complain the project was rushed through without sufficient public input and will further income inequality and gentrification.
Former Georgia Sen. Vincent Fort says approval of the council wouldn't end the issue and that they are serious about making sure the legal structure of this deal doesn't punish taxpayers.
Comments