GOP aims to keep Senate control, aided by Trump-friendly map

Republicans are aiming to retain Senate control in Tuesday's voting.
Democrats' longshot prospects for capturing a Senate majority are pinned on hopes of their supporters surging to the polls. Democrats and some independents have been motivated by Trump's anti-immigration rhetoric and policies and his efforts to dismantle health care protections enacted under President Barack Obama.
The Democrats have history on their side: 2002 was the only midterm election in the past three decades when the party holding the White House gained Senate seats.
Republicans have a narrow 51-49 majority. Democrats need to gain two Senate seats to win a majority. But they and their two independent allies are defending 26 of the 35 seats in play. Those 26 seats include 10 in states that Trump won in 2016.
