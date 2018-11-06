The Latest: Long lines reported at Connecticut polls

The Latest on Tuesday's election in Connecticut (all times local):
10:55 a.m.
Connecticut officials say voter turnout appears to be brisk as residents decide the state's close battle for governor and other races.
The Secretary of the State's Office says there were reports of long lines at many polling places Tuesday morning, but no reports of any major problems. The 2.16 million registered voters in the state is the highest number in recent memory.
At a polling place in Hartford, some Democrats said the election was about repudiating the policies and behavior of President Donald Trump. A Republican voter said Tuesday was more about state issues such as high taxes.
Polling in the governor's race has shown Greenwich Democrat Ned Lamont and Madison Republican Bob Stefanowski in a tight race for the seat being vacated by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.
____
6:40 a.m.
Connecticut voters will be deciding the winner of the state's latest close battle for governor.
Polling leading up to Tuesday's election has shown Greenwich Democrat Ned Lamont and Madison Republican Bob Stefanowski in a tight race to fill the seat being vacated by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.
The two-term governor narrowly won the state's top office in 2010 and 2014.
As in those years, Connecticut continues to face fiscal challenges, including projected budget deficits and unfunded pension liabilities.
Petitioning independent candidate Oz Griebel has urged voters to vote for a team that's not beholden to political parties.
Besides governor, there are battles for other statewide offices and the legislature. In many cases, Republicans are accusing Democrats of supporting Malloy, while Democrats have accused Republicans of backing President Donald Trump.
Comments