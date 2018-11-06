The Latest: Voters turning out in heavy numbers in Maine

The Latest on Maine's elections (all times local):
10:30 a.m.
Maine's top election official said he's receiving reports of a strong turnout, which is in line with projections.
Secretary of State Matt Dunlap expects up to 65 percent of the voting-age public in Maine to cast tallies in Tuesday's election. That includes more than 170,000 people who cast tallies via absentee ballot ahead of Election Day.
Ranked-choice voting is being used for the first time in U.S. House and Senate races.
Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin faces Democrat Jared Golden and two independents in the 2nd Congressional District. Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree in the 1st Congressional District and independent U.S. Sen. Angus King are engaged in three-way contests.
The race for governor features Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills, Republican businessman Shawn Moody and independent state Treasurer Terry Hayes.
12:10 a.m.
A new way of voting makes its national debut in U.S. Senate and House races on Election Day in Maine. Mainers also are choosing firebrand Republican Gov. Paul LePage's successor.
The hotly contested race for governor features Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills, Republican businessman Shawn Moody and independent state Treasurer Terry Hayes.
The most expensive race was in the 2nd Congressional District where Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin faces Democratic state lawmaker Jared Golden. Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree in the 1st Congressional District and independent U.S. Sen. Angus King were both favored in three-way contests.
Ranked-choice voting is being used in the federal races. The system lets voters rank all candidates on the ballot. If no one gets a majority, then there are additional rounds of tallies.
