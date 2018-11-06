The Latest: Montana voter casts ballot with Trump in mind

The Latest on the general election in Montana (all times local):
9 a.m.
Montana computer technician Doran Hatcher had a singular goal in mind as he trudged through a cold, snowy morning to cast his ballot in Tuesday's election: Help President Donald Trump.
Hatcher, a 52-year-old Republican from Billings, said Trump needs all the support he can get from Congress to "drain the swamp" in Washington. And that means Democrats like Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester have to go, Hatcher says.
He voted for State Auditor Matt Rosendale to replace Tester, who is seeking a third term after winning narrow victories in the Republican-leaning state in 2006 and 2012.
Rosendale's candidacy has been boosted by repeated visits to Montana by Trump.
Polls close at 8 p.m.
7:20 a.m.
Most polling places in Montana are open for the 2018 general election.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday with the exception of very rural areas, which are allowed to open at noon.
Snow was reported in Bozeman, Butte and Great Falls this morning, but the National Weather Service says its winter weather advisory will expire at 8 a.m.
Temperatures are expected to reach highs mostly in the 20s and 30s across the state.
Through Monday, nearly 324,000 Montanans had cast absentee ballots.
11 p.m.
The outcome of Montana's hotly contested Senate race may come down to which side did a better job of motivating their supporters to show up on Election Day.
Tuesday caps an extended 25-day voting period in Montana's midterm elections, with the top race being the battle between Democratic Sen. Jon Tester and Republican challenger Matt Rosendale.
The candidates and political observers say there aren't many undecided voters left in the race after a record amount topping $67 million was spent to influence their choice.
Both Tester and Rosendale have spent the last days of the campaign focused on getting their supporters to the polls.
Voters also will be deciding whether to give Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte his first full term in office against Democratic challenger Kathleen Williams.
