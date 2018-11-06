Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, left, salutes as an Army carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Maj. Brent R. Taylor at Dover Air Force Base, Del., on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. According to the Department of Defense, Taylor, 39, of Ogden, Utah, died Nov. 3, 2018, in Kabul province, Afghanistan, of wounds sustained from small arms fire.
Utah mayor slain in Afghanistan urged Americans to vote

November 06, 2018 05:39 AM

NORTH OGDEN, Utah

The body of a Utah mayor and Army National Guard member who was killed in Afghanistan has been returned to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Military officials said 39-year-old North Ogden Mayor Brent Taylor was shot to death Saturday by an Afghan commando he was training, who was then killed by Afghan forces. His wife, parents and oldest children received the body.

Major Taylor had been expecting to return as Mayor Taylor in January. His death leaves behind his wife, Jennie, and their seven children.

His remains return just as Americans prepared to turn out to vote on Election Day. Taylor himself urged Americans to exercise "their precious right to vote" in his last post on Facebook , which drew a connection between democracy abroad and at home.

