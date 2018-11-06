The Latest: Polls open in New Jersey, Senate major race

The Latest on Election Day in New Jersey (all times local):
6 a.m.
Election Day in New Jersey is off to a foggy and drizzly start.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 8 p.m. Forecasters say there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.
New Jersey voters are deciding the closely watched Senate race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Menendez and Republican Bob Hugin as well as a dozen House races.
Menendez is seeking his third term. Hugin served as CEO of the drugmaker Celgene.
Six other candidates are also on the ballot.
Hugin cast Menendez as untrustworthy and corrupt. Prosecutors dropped corruption charges against him after an earlier trial ended in a mistrial.
Menendez says Hugin will be an ally of President Donald Trump, who's unpopular in New Jersey.
Voters are also deciding a $500 million education bond issue.
