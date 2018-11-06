The Latest: Democrat won’t vote for Republicans this time

The Latest on Tuesday's midterm election in Nevada (all times local):
9:40 a.m.
A 62-year-old registered Democrat from Reno says he voted for Republican Sen. Dean Heller last time and is "no fan" of his Democratic challenger Jacky Rosen. But Dan Lavely says he refused to vote for any Republicans this time around, primarily because of President Donald Trump.
Lavely told The Associated Press that the biggest knock against Heller was his flip-flop on health care.
The service manager at a big-box corporate retailer in Sparks says he's doing about the same financially under Trump as he did under Barack Obama.
But Lavely says Trump hasn't done anything to make his life better.
He says the GOP tax bill was a "total joke — a one-time thing" that had no impact on him. He has mixed feelings about immigration, but he says he doesn't want to build a wall or send 2,000 troops to the Mexican border.
---
8:25 a.m.
The Democratic nominee for Nevada governor has voted.
Campaign aide Grigsby Crawford says Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak went to a Las Vegas middle school local polling place Tuesday morning to cast his ballot along with his two adult daughters, Ashley and Carley.
Sisolak hopes to become the first Democratic governor in Nevada in nearly two decades.
He's running against Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt. He's scheduled to vote in Reno.
Laxalt is the grandson of former U.S. Sen. and Nevada Gov. Paul Laxalt and son of former U.S. Sen. Pete Domenici of New Mexico.
The next Nevada governor will succeed term-limited Republican Brian Sandoval heading into the 2019 state Legislature, and will oversee redrawing congressional and state legislative districts after the 2020 U.S. Census.
____
8:05 a.m.
Voting is underway across Nevada as polling locations open for Tuesday's midterm election during which voters will decide pivotal races for a U.S. Senate seat and governor.
The election also will decide more than 50 state legislative races, six ballot questions, whether Democrats keep two Las Vegas-area congressional seats and whether Republicans continue to hold such statewide offices as lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer, controller and attorney general.
Nevada polling places can be found at the secretary of state's office website , and voters in Clark, Washoe and Douglas counties and Carson City can also go to any voting center location.
Polls close after the last person in line at 7 p.m. has a chance to vote.
---
12:05 a.m.
Nevada voters are set to decide pivotal races for U.S. Senate and governor, and now the only way to cast a ballot is in person.
Tuesday's election will decide more than 50 state legislative races, six ballot questions, whether Democrats keep two Las Vegas-area congressional seats and whether Republicans continue to hold statewide offices including lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer, controller and attorney general.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close after the last person in line at 7 p.m. has a chance to vote.
Election officials say voters should beware of misinformation. Ballots cannot be cast by text message, telephone or online.
Nevada polling places can be found at the secretary of state's office website , and voters in Clark, Washoe and Douglas counties and Carson City can also go to any voting center location.
Comments