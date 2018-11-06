Polls open in Tennessee for Tuesday vote

Tennessee election officials are expecting high turnout as voters cast ballots for governor, the U.S. Senate and House on Tuesday.
Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins said polling places are open despite power outages Tuesday morning in some areas of Middle and East Tennessee. He said paper ballots are available at those locations.
Polls open at different hours across the state, but all will close by 8 p.m.
The top race in Tennessee is between Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn and Democrat Phil Bredesen for Tennessee's open U.S. Senate seat.
Meanwhile, Republican businessman Bill Lee and former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean are vying to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.
Voters can download the GoVoteTN app to view specific information about their polling locations, hours and sample ballots.
