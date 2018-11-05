Mainers choosing successor to bombastic GOP Gov. LePage

Three candidates are vying Tuesday for the opportunity to succeed bombastic Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who is term-limited after eight years in office.
Republican businessman Shawn Moody and Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills were on the Election Day ballot along with independent state Treasurer Terry Hayes.
The entire field of candidates agrees the firebrand LePage steadied finances in an aging, rural, economically stagnant state. The candidates also agree that it's time for a change in tone after LePage's combative style and distrust of the news media.
An unusually quiet campaign season has resulted in little public, nonpartisan polling, while liberal out-of-state groups have largely outspent Republicans on attack ads. Democrats are hoping to regain ground in the Legislature and influence upcoming political redistricting.
The new governor will face key decisions on the future of Medicaid expansion and marijuana retail sales, which have been delayed since voters approved them in 2017 and 2016, respectively.
Ranked-choice voting is being used in Maine's federal elections Tuesday but not in the gubernatorial race, legislative races, referendums or local races.
Maine residents approved the system in 2016 after nine of the past 11 gubernatorial elections resulted in winners who had failed to get a majority of the vote. But the system doesn't apply to state general elections because of concerns it runs afoul of the Maine Constitution.
Comments