Tough, expensive House race tops Maine’s day at the polls

FILE - This combination of photos show U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin in 2017, left, and state Rep. Jared Golden in 2018, right, in Maine. Golden is challenging Poliquin for the 2nd District Congressional seat in the November 2018 general election. The battle over who will represent Maine in the largest congressional district east of the Mississippi River is the most expensive political race in state history. Robert F. Bukaty, File AP Photos