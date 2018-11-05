Culinary Union members cheer as they rally in support of Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and other Democratic candidates at the culinary union hall Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Las Vegas.
Culinary Union members cheer as they rally in support of Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and other Democratic candidates at the culinary union hall Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. John Locher AP Photo
Culinary Union members cheer as they rally in support of Rep. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and other Democratic candidates at the culinary union hall Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. John Locher AP Photo

National Politics

Casino workers’ union makes final push for Rosen in Senate

The Associated Press

November 05, 2018 05:06 PM

LAS VEGAS

The Democrat running to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller in Nevada spent the morning before Election Day rallying union members making an intensive get-out-the-vote push that could help swing the close race in her favor.

Rep. Jacky Rosen, a first-term congresswoman from the Las Vegas area, spoke Monday morning to a fired-up crowd at the union organizing hall for Culinary Union Local 226, which represents about 57,000 housekeepers, bartenders, bellmen and other workers in the Las Vegas's casino-hotels.

While the wealthy casino owners are major donors to politicians, the shoe-leather work of the casino's unionized workers has been credited with giving Democrats key wins in the state in past elections.

The heavily immigrant union has trying to replicate a blue sweep of the state this year, with Rosen at the top of their list of endorsed candidates.

  Comments  