New Orleans resident Molly Ezell holds a sign promoting a Louisiana constitutional amendment that would require unanimous 12-member jury verdicts in serious felony cases in the state on Oct. 29, 2018 in New Orleans. Louisiana is one of only two states allowing convictions by jury votes of 10-2 or 11-1. The amendment that would change that is on the Nov. 6 ballot. Kevin McGill AP Photo
Louisiana secretary of state race turns sour by Election Day

By MELINDA DESLATTE Associated Press

November 05, 2018 01:45 PM

BATON ROUGE, La.

Republican candidates in the Louisiana secretary of state's race are ramping up attacks against their opponents heading into Election Day.

Interim Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says Rep. Rick Edmonds is misrepresenting Ardoin's positions. Edmonds has slammed Ardoin as mishandling work to replace voting machines. Former Sen. A.G. Crowe is hitting Ardoin on the voting machine problems and Rep. Julie Stokes for supporting taxes.

Also in the race is Republican Turkey Creek Mayor Heather Cloud; Democrat Renee Fontenot Free, who worked for two prior secretaries of state; and Democratic lawyer Gwen Collins-Greenup.

The contest was certain to head into a December runoff.

Meanwhile, Louisiana's six incumbent U.S. House members hoped to avoid such a scenario and simply win outright.

Polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

