Officials: Saline County dam on verge of collapse

State officials say a dam at a central Arkansas lake has many safety issues that indicate a lack of maintenance and could cause the structure to collapse.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that an Arkansas Natural Resources Commission engineer inspected the Lake Sandy dam this year and identified needed repairs that could cost at least a half million dollars.
The commission warned nearby homeowners of internal erosion, voids, slides and slumps that could cause the dam to break, emptying the Saline County lake. Property owners worry they'll be liable for damages if the dam fails.
The Lake Sandy Property Owners Association acquired the dam in 1992 and is responsible for its maintenance.
Mike Oglesby lives by the lake. He estimates that residents haven't paid dues to the association for at least 20 years.
