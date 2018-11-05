In this July 26, 2018 photo, Joe Cunningham, a Democrat who is running for the 1st Congressional District, speaks with supporters during a campaign stop at Low Tide Brewing in Johns Island, S.C. Cunningham has raised more money than his opponent, and even has a handful of endorsements from Republican mayors and other officials in South Carolina’s coastal 1st District.
In this July 26, 2018 photo, Joe Cunningham, a Democrat who is running for the 1st Congressional District, speaks with supporters during a campaign stop at Low Tide Brewing in Johns Island, S.C. Cunningham has raised more money than his opponent, and even has a handful of endorsements from Republican mayors and other officials in South Carolina’s coastal 1st District. The Post And Courier via AP Wade Spees
Early voting breaks midterm record in South Carolina

November 05, 2018 09:26 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina has shattered the record for absentee ballots cast in a midterm election.

The South Carolina Election Commission said more than 230,000 votes were cast as of Friday evening. That is 46 percent more absentee votes this year than the previous midterm record of 157,000 early votes in 2014.

The numbers are sure to rise. Election officials promised updated numbers Monday evening.

The record for most early voters in any South Carolina election was in November 2016 when more than 500,000 absentee votes were cast.

Election Commission numbers show South Carolina has 3.1 million registered voters. That's about 10,000 fewer than in 2016, but 275,000 more than 2014.

