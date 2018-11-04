Nashua will offer free bus rides to polls on Election Day

A New Hampshire city will offer free bus rides to the polls on Election Day next week.
Nashua Transit Operations Supervisor Kristi Gillette said voters made use of the service during the Sept. 11 primary election. She tells the Nashua Telegraph that city officials want everyone to have an opportunity to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 6 in the midterm elections.
These free rides will run during the entire time polls are open — 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. — and will provide transportation to and from the various polling locations. Gillette says all one has to do is inform the bus driver they are using the bus to vote, and they qualify for a free ride.
