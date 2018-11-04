FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2018 file photo Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester talks with supporters at a campaign rally at the Billings Education Association headquarters in Billings, Mont. Tester has sought to distance himself from mainstream party figures and stoke his image as a centrist as he faces a strong challenge from Republican Matt Rosendale that’s been boosted by repeated visits to the Montana by President Donald Trump.
National Politics

Montana Senate, House candidates press toward finish line

By MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

November 04, 2018 12:31 PM

BILLINGS, Mont.

Candidates for Montana's closely-contested U.S. Senate and House races are pressing toward the finish line as they try to sway a dwindling number of undecided voters.

Sen. Jon Tester was and House candidate Kathleen Williams, a former state lawmaker, were campaigning together Sunday in Missoula, Hamilton and Butte.

The Democrats plan a final campaign rally on Monday in Great Falls.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to appear Monday near Kalispell with Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale and Rep. Greg Gianforte.

Rosendale, the state auditor, has been boosted by a White House campaign to unseat Tester. President Donald Trump has gone after the lawmaker after he derailed the president's first-choice for Veterans Affairs secretary.

Most polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

