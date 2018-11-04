US Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigning in New Hampshire, Vermont

Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is scheduled to attend a get-out-the vote rally at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.
In addition to Sanders' mid-day rally Sunday in Durham two days before the election, he is scheduled to attend other political rallies in his home state.
On Saturday Sanders held a series of rallies across the Green Mountain State.
Sanders is seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate seat he has held since 2007 and he is also considering a 2020 run for the presidency.
