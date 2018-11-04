Vermont State Police: Driver killed in Groton crash

State police say a 48-year-old man is dead after the car he was driving crossed the centerline and hit a pickup truck head on in the town of Groton.
Police say Davan Ostrover, of Marshfield, was headed west on Vermont Route 302 in Groton just before 5 p.m. Saturday when the crash occurred.
Ostrover was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the pickup truck was treated and released for his injuries. The passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
Comments