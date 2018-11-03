Police ID pedestrian killed by a car in Wichita

Police have identified a man killed when he was hit by a car while crossing a Wichita street.
Wichita police say in a news release Saturday that the man has been identified as 33-year-old Thomas Mans. Investigators say he died at a hospital after being hit Friday morning while crossing a street in southeast Wichita.
Police say a 21-year-old man was driving a car westbound and didn't see Mans crossing in the middle of the street.
The investigation into the crash continues. Police say Mans' death was the city's 22nd fatality of 2018.
