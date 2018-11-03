The Latest: Early in-person voting tops 2M in North Carolina

The Latest on votes cast in North Carolina elections prior to Election Day on Tuesday (all times local):
5:30 p.m.
More than a quarter of North Carolina's registered voters have cast ballots in this year's elections, and officials are still counting.
The state elections board said Saturday more than 2 million out of North Carolina's 7 million registered voters had cast ballots early in North Carolina, a 73 percent increase over 2014 early voting turnout.
More than four out of 10 voters eventually cast ballots after Election Day in 2014.
State elections officials say Saturday afternoon's vote count will be updated as more counties report totals.
Early in-person voting ended Saturday, capping an 18-day period in which people could register to vote and cast their ballots at the same time at sites in all 100 counties. Voters must be already registered to cast a ballot on Tuesday.
___
4 a.m.
People not registered to vote in North Carolina are running out of time to sign up and participate in this year's midterms.
Early in-person voting ends Saturday afternoon, capping an 18-day period in which people can register to vote and cast their ballots at the same time at early-voting sites in all 100 counties.
Citizens who visit an Election Day voting precinct Tuesday won't be able to vote unless they were already registered.
A record number of people voted at early sites for a midterm this year. Along with all the traditional absentee voters, well over 1.7 million people had voted as of Friday.
North Carolina voters are choosing members of the legislature, Congress and courts, and deciding on six constitutional amendments.
