Democrat eye upset in conservative Washington state district

In this Oct. 28, 2018 photo, Lisa Brown, left, the Democrat challenging Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, R-Wash., for her 5th Congressional District seat, poses for a photo with a supporter, right, and U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, following a pep talk with Murray to volunteers at Brown’s campaign office in Spokane, Wash. Ted S. Warren AP Photo