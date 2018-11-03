Virginia Republican’s Trump-like tactics struggle to connect

In this Oct. 25, 2018 photo, Virginia Senate candidate Corey Stewart speaks with members of the Virginia Deer Hunters Association in Chesterfield County, Va. Stewart started his U.S. Senate bid a last year as a longshot, promising to run a “vicious” and “ruthless” crusade his opponent in a style similar to President Donald Trump’s successful 2016 race. With just days until Election Day, there’s little sign those Trump-like tactics have found purchase in an increasingly blue state. Alan Suderman AP Photo