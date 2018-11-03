Democratic senator tries to keep Ohio from staying right

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2018 file photo, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, participates in a roundtable discussion with addiction treatment professionals and patients at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center, in Cleveland. Ohio Democrats are hoping one of their winningest politicians ever can help halt Republican statewide domination. Brown is pitting his popularity against Donald Trump’s after the impressive 2016 presidential-race victory raised questions about the future of the Buckeye State’s traditional role as a national bellwether. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo