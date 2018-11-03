Record early in-person voting for N Carolina midterm ending

People not registered to vote in North Carolina are running out of time to sign up and participate in this year's midterms.
Early in-person voting ends Saturday afternoon, capping an 18-day period in which people can register to vote and cast their ballots at the same time at early-voting sites in all 100 counties.
Citizens who visit an Election Day voting precinct Tuesday won't be able to vote unless they were already registered.
A record number of people voted at early sites for a midterm this year. Along with all the traditional absentee voters, well over 1.7 million people had voted as of Friday.
North Carolina voters are choosing members of the legislature, Congress and courts, and deciding on six constitutional amendments.
