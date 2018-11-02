AP FACT CHECK: Claim that voters lose hunting licenses false

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2011 file photo, a young hunter praises Gunner the dog after working an area for pheasants during the youth opener, in Beulah, N.D. The North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party posted a misleading ad on its website that suggests state residents should reconsider voting in this year’s election if they have hunting licenses in other states. The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File Brian Gehring