Top Providence mayoral candidates hold final debate

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and challenger Dianne Witman have met in their final debate before next week's election.
Elorza, a Democrat, and Witman, who is running as an independent, sparred over a range of topics during the 30-minute debate hosted by WPRI-TV on Friday.
The incumbent said Providence has become "a city on the rise" thanks to strong financial management by his administration and investments made in schools.
Witman responded that the picture Elorza paints of the city isn't an accurate one and promised city government would be more honest and efficient if she's elected.
The two major candidates for mayor agreed that illegal guns are the biggest threat to public safety, but Elorza said Witman's proposal for hiring more police officers isn't the only solution.
The debate will air on the station Sunday.
