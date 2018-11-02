Nebraska corrections director names new chief of staff

Nebraska's corrections director has appointed a new chief of staff who will oversee many of the department's operations.
Scott Frakes announced Friday that Laura Strimple began the job earlier this week. Strimple previously served as the department's communications director and an assistant Nebraska secretary of state under Secretary John Gale.
Strimple began her career in broadcasting and worked in both Lincoln and Omaha for more than 15 years as a news producer.
She fills a vacancy left by Dawn-Renee Smith, who was recently promoted from chief of staff to deputy director for programs at the Department of Correctional Services.
