AG report finds officer justified in fatal shooting of teen

Delaware's attorney general says a state trooper was justified in fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy in Dover last year.
Juliun Pitcher of Smyrna was shot in December after Trooper Andrew Osgood stopped a vehicle in which he was riding for a traffic violation around 3 a.m.
Authorities say Pitcher had a loaded firearm, despite being prohibited from having a gun. Investigators also say he ignored multiple commands to drop the weapon. A loaded .25 caliber pistol was found near the vehicle's passenger-side door, along with a spent shell casing.
Investigators say the 18-year-old driver, after initially lying to police, admitted that Pitcher had a gun. A video on Pitcher's cellphone taken earlier that morning shows a figure with a gun and wearing the same jacket Pitcher was wearing.
