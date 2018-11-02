Packed competition for Louisiana’s secretary of state seat

FILE- In this July 20, 2018 file photo, interim Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, R-Baton Rouge, talks to reporters about his last-minute decision to run in the special election for secretary of state, in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana voters on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, will cast ballots on a highly competitive secretary of state race and several U.S. House races in addition to a proposed constitutional amendment that would end a Jim Crow-era law that allows prosecutors to convict people of serious felonies without a unanimous jury verdict. Melinda Deslatte, File AP Photo