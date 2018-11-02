FILE - In this June 20, 2018 file photo, State Rep. David Baria, D-Bay St. Louis, tells reporters why he is running for the seat held by incumbent U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., as he campaigns in Jackson, Miss.
National Politics

Dem lawmaker tries to unseat Mississippi GOP Sen. Wicker

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press

November 02, 2018 10:53 AM

JACKSON, Miss.

A Democratic state lawmaker is outspent and overshadowed as he competes in one of Mississippi's two U.S. Senate races.

Rep. David Baria (BEAR-ee-ah) is telling voters that Republicans are ignoring big problems, including the financial struggles of rural hospitals.

In Tuesday's election, Baria is challenging Republican Sen. Roger Wicker, who has held the job since late 2007.

Wicker has raised $6.4 million to Baria's $781,000. The winner gets a six-year term.

Wicker has declined invitations to debate. He says he has strengthened the military, supported medical research and improved the federal flood insurance program.

Mississippi also has a hard-fought special Senate race that has grabbed more attention. The winner will serve the final two years of a term started by longtime Republican Thad Cochran, who retired.

