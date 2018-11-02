North Dakota’s tribal liaison says voter ID law can be met

North Dakota officials are downplaying any potential difficulty for American Indians to vote in the state on Election Day.
Tribes failed with legal challenges to a voter ID law that requires a street address for an ID to be valid. They argued that many people on reservations don't know their street address and don't have IDs that list it.
Indian Affairs Commission Director Scott Davis, the state's liaison to tribes, said the tribes have been issuing free IDs with residential street addresses to their members. He says all tribes also will provide free transportation to polling places on Tuesday.
A federal judge on Thursday denied a request from one tribe to block the voter ID law just days before the election. He ruled it would cause confusion.
