Democrats continue advantage in absentee ballots in Maine

Democrats are continuing their advantage over Republicans when it comes to absentee ballots cast in Maine's election, pointing to a possible Democratic advantage.
With Election Day looming, Democrats accounted for 44 percent of returned ballots compared to 29 percent for Republicans and 24 percent for independents. The analysis by AP Elections Research Group indicates the Democratic advantage carries over in both congressional districts.
Thursday was the last day that people could request absentee ballots without a special reason. The absentee ballots will be tallied with the rest of the ballots on Election Day.
Overall, Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap is predicting a high turnout for a midterm election, with up to 65 percent of the voting age population casting ballots.
