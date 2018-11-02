Judge rules for insurer in Nebraska wrongful conviction case

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2009 file photo, from left: James Dean, JoAnn Taylor, Thomas Winslow, and Debra Shelden, who were among five people pardoned for the 1985 murder of Helen Wilson, applaud during a reception held for them in Lincoln, Neb. Five of the so-called Beatrice Six who spent decades behind bars for a murder that DNA evidence proved they didn’t commit are suing former and current county officials for violating their civil rights. A Nebraska judge has ruled that an insurance provider doesn’t have to cover the legal debt of a Nebraska county that wrongfully convicted six people in the rape and murder. Nati Harnik, File AP Photo