Supreme Court says referendum doesn’t violate subject limit

The Arizona Supreme Court says a referendum to change parts of Arizona's public campaign financing system must not and does not violate a prohibition against stuffing a ballot measure with provisions on more than one subject.
The court's decision Thursday explains the justices' previous denial of a challenge to Proposition 306 on Tuesday's general election ballot.
The measure would prohibit candidates from transferring public funding to political parties and also subject the system's rules to review and approval by a council appointed by the governor.
Critics of the referendum said it violated the single-subject requirement by including provisions on more than one topic, but the Supreme Court's disagreed.
The justices said it's enough that the referendum related to changes to the 1998 voter-approved law creating the public campaign funding system.
Comments