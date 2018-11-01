Gubernatorial candidates trade barbs in final debate

The candidates in the running for Rhode Island's governorship traded barbs and accused each other of lying in their last televised debate.
The Providence Journal reports the hour-long debate that aired live on WJAR-TV pitted incumbent Democrat Gov. Gina Raimondo against GOP nominee and Cranston Mayor Allan Fung.
Joe Trillo, the former Republican lawmaker now running as an independent and Moderate Party candidate William Gilbert were also on hand for the debate.
Raimondo boasted of the spurt in jobs on her watch, but Fung and Trillo accused Raimondo of taking too much credit for improvements in the state's economy. Fung also accused Raimondo of lying and called for her firing.
Raimondo warned Fung and Trillo would put economic progress at risk by rolling back the state's tax incentive programs.
