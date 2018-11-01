Begich, Dunleavy to face off 1 more time before election

The two major candidates for governor in Alaska are set to face off one more time before next week's general election.
Democrat Mark Begich and Republican Mike Dunleavy were expected to participate Thursday evening in a broadcast debate sponsored by Anchorage TV station KTVA.
Both are vying to succeed independent Gov. Bill Walker. Walker ended his campaign last month though his name remains on the ballot. He has said he thinks Begich would be better for Alaska than Dunleavy.
Key issues in the race are crime, the economy and the future of the check Alaskans receive from the state's oil-wealth fund, the Alaska Permanent Fund.
When lawmakers left Juneau earlier this year, they anticipated a shortfall of about $690 million that would be covered using savings. That assumed an average oil price of $63 a barrel. So far this fiscal year, prices have been well above that, reaching above $80 a barrel at some points.
But the budget is propped up with earnings from the permanent fund earnings. Legislators this year began using fund earnings to help cover government costs, with about $1.7 billion targeted for that purpose. Another $1 billion went toward paying residents capped dividend checks. The size of the checks has been limited since 2016, first by Walker, then by lawmakers, in response to the deficit.
Now that government expenses are covered using the same pot of money from which dividends are paid, a political fight is brewing over how the program should look into the future.
Dunleavy has supported a full payout and said Alaskans should get a say on proposed changes to the program via an advisory vote.
Begich has supported moving much of the money in earnings into the fund's constitutionally protected principal. He supports limited withdrawals based on a percentage of the fund's market value with money divvied between dividends and education.
Third-party groups have played a role in the race. Such groups are not permitted to coordinate with the candidates.
The pro-Dunleavy group Dunleavy for Alaska has sent out a mailer promoting President Donald Trump's recent tweet endorsing Dunleavy. "Show your support for President Donald Trump by voting Mike Dunleavy for Governor," one mailer says.
A mailer from a pro-Begich group, Begich for Alaska, tells recipients: "Don't waste your vote by voting for Bill Walker for Governor." It notes that Walker ended his campaign after ballots were printed.
