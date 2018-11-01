Democrat making noise in typically Republican SC district

In this June 12, 2018 photo, state Rep. Katie Arrington, who is running for the 1st Congressional District, greets primary voters at the Daniel Island School in Charleston, S.C. Arrington, a Republican who survived a serious car crash just days after the June Republican primary where she defeated U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, is running against Democrat Joe Cunningham.

The Post And Courier via AP Grace Beahm Alford