Warren Buffett, Walter Scott back Nebraska Medicaid measure

Two wealthy Omaha businessmen have each donated $200,000 to support expanding Medicaid to more low-income Nebraska residents.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that a recent finance report shows Warren Buffett and Walter Scott Jr. wrote the checks to back Initiative 427 on the Nov. 6 ballot. The measure would expand Medicaid coverage to an additional 90,000 residents.
Supporters note the economic benefits of putting more than $500 million in additional federal Medicaid funding into Nebraska's health care system and economy annually. Opponents have expressed concern about the cost to taxpayers, which is estimated at between $39 million and $57 million annually by 2022.
Both Buffett and Scott couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday.
The Insure the Good Life ballot committee says Buffett and Scott's donations were among about $2.9 million in the measure's total contributions.
Comments